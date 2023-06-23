Moore named new Kosciusko softball interim head coach

Wade Moore has been named the interim head coach for the Kosciusko High School softball team.

Moore has served as the team’s assistant coach for the past three seasons.

“Due to the late nature of the announcement of Coach Tony Terry’s retirement, we feel that rushing into a permanent hire is not what is best for the Whippet softball program at this time,” said Kosciusko Atheltics Director Macy Wilbanks.” Therefore, this presented us with an opportunity to fill the head softball coaching position with a short-term hire who possesses all the qualities needed to continue the success of this program.”

In addition to softball, Moore has served as head soccer and powerlifting coach at Kosciusko and is currently as assistant coach for the football team.

“He (Moore) has established strong relationships throughout the Kosciusko School District and within the Kosciusko community. He is invested in building our Whippet family to be the best it can be. We are excited about what he brings to the table and the future of our Whippet softball team.”

Kosciusko has one of the most successful softball programs in the state. The team has played for four state championships, winning three of them.

Addtionally, the team has played for the 4A North State Championship every year since 2015.