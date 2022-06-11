MORA: Slain Officer Was Tissue Donor

From the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency:

Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom, who was killed in the line of duty responding to a domestic violence call on Thursday, June 9th, was a registered organ, eye and tissue donor. On Friday, June 10th, Officer Croom was able to give the gift of tissue donation. One tissue donor can improve the lives of over 75 others.

“My son did his best to make this world a better place,” said Kelvin Croom, Officer Croom’s father. “I’m thankful my son could help others through donation, as he always said that this is something that he wanted to do for others.”

“Officer Croom’s commitment to protecting and serving his community carries on through his gift of tissue donation,” said Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) Chief Executive Officer Kevin Stump. “His final gift through this devastating tragedy provides hope for those needing life improving and sometimes lifesaving tissue grafts.”

To register as an organ, eye and tissue donor go to www.msora.org.