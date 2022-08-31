More COVID Deaths in the Local Area

Two more local COVID deaths are being reported. But it’s not clear how recent those deaths might have been. The State Health Department says someone in Attala County died between June 10th and August 18th, that death just now showing up during a records review. And a Leake County resident’s death between July 26th and August 28th is also being blamed on COVID. The Health Department says Attala has had 48 new cases during the past week, with 71 in Leake and 108 new COVID cases in Neshoba County.
