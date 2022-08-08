HomeLocalMore COVID Deaths Reported Locally

More COVID Deaths Reported Locally

by

There’ve been three more local COVID deaths. The latest update from the State Health Department shows no deaths in the past week in this part of central Mississippi but the week before, two people died in Neshoba County and one in Attala.  And in the past week, there’ve been 129 new COVID cases in Attala, 110 in Neshoba and 55 new cases in Leake County.  All three counties are among the 35 in Mississippi classified as having high community levels of COVID.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Local COVID Update: 1,100+ New Cases in Five Weeks

Updated – Multiple Crashes Reported in Kosciusko

Updated – Lots of Storm Damage Reported in Attala

MS Department of Health urging Attala County residents to wear masks due to increasing COVID levels

Damage Reported After Easter Storms In Mississippi

Photos: Storm Damage Reported Locally