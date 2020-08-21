More Details- Covid Testing Continues Today and Tomorrow in Choctaw

Drive-through COVID-19 testing continues today and tomorrow at the Silver Star Casino parking garage ground floor, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be a COVID-19 antibody blood test offered. No screening is necessary. Testing is for anyone who wants to be tested.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the test will be “front of the nose” rather than the more invasive test, plus throat swab tests for children. He said people in that area who need to be tested should take advantage of the opportunity.

People tested will not automatically be placed on quarantine unless they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with a positive test result.