More Details Released On Leake Homicide

A Leake County man is facing a murder charge after his girlfriend’s body was found on the side of a county road south of Edinburg Thursday. Sheriff Randy Atkinson says it appears that Kerri Raspberry had been shot to death but an autopsy is pending. The sheriff’s department was notified about the body on Withers Road around 1 pm. And deputies arrested Timmy Netherland, 47, at his nearby home on Ebenezer Road a short time later. The sheriff says the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case.