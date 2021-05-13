More DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

CALEB C QUICK, 27, of Forest, Felony Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

STEVEN D RYALS, 42, of Philadelphia, Warrant X 2, LCSO. Bond $1,000 X 2.

JUSTIN L SISTRUNK, 27, of Pulaski, Possession of Paraphernalia, Felony Hold for Drug Court, LCSO. Bond $1,000, N/A.

JERRY C SWAFFORD, 56, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $639.25.

CHRISTOPHER S TAYLOR, Bench Warrant, No Driver’s License, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500, $1,000, $500.

GREGORY R TAYLOR, 55, of Kosciusko, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, KPD. Bond $0.

MITCHELL T THORNTON, 49, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

KWUNTORE S TRIPLETT, 27, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC. Bond N/A.

JODY VAUGHN, 34, of Pearl, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidense, Hold for Other Agence, LCSO. Gond $2,500, $2,500, N/A.

LETIKA M WADE, 29, of Pickens, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Speeding, No License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500.

TERRICA M WASHINGTON, 20, DUI – Person < 21, Failure to Use Child Passenger Restraint, CPD. Bond $1,331, $649.25.

PHILLIP D WILDER, 35, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

WILLIAM WILLIAMS, 41, of Jackson, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $3,500, $2,500, $1,000, $500.

WILLIAM D WILLIAMS, 20, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418, $418.