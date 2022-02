7:15 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting an attempted theft at a residence on Attala Road 1010/King Road near the Dossville area.

10:33 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department responded to a call reporting a brush fire on Attala Road 1215. The caller was able to get the blaze under control before ACFD arrived on scene, and firefighters were able to get it put out completely.