More former Whippets set to be honorary captains

Multiple former Kosciusko Whippets players will serve as honorary captains for the team’s final regular season game vs Louisville.

Wayne Jones, Clarence Harmon, Larry Harmon, and Michael Harmon will be honored as a part of the 100th year of Kosciusko Football celebration.

Jones graduated from Kosciusko in 1969. He went on to play football at Mississippi State where he became the first 1,000 yard rusher in the team’s history. Jones was taken in the 6th round of the 1974 NFL draft by the New York Jets and in the 4th round of the 1974 World Football League Draft by the Jacksonville Sharks.

Clarence Harmon graduated from Kosciusko in 1973. In college, he played football for Holmes Community College and Mississippi State University. He went on the play for the NFL’s Washington Redskins and was a member of the Super Bowl XVII championship team.

Larry Harmon is a 1976 graduate of Kosciusko. He played baseball and football at Mississippi Valley State University. After college, he had a storied coaching career for a number of high schools. He spent 17 years as an assistant football coach at Tupelo High School where he helped lead the team to the 1992 5A State Championship. As head baseball coach at Tupleo, his team amassed a record of 509-144 and won 16 division championships, five North State championships and a pair of Class 5A state titles in 1992-93.

Michael Harmon graduated from Kosciusko in 1979. He went on the play football and baseball at Ole Miss. He was drafted by the New York Jets in the 11th round of the 1983 NFL draft. After his playing career, he worked in law enforcement for 27 years with the University of Ole Miss police department.

The Whippets football team has been honoring different players and coaches t its home games throughout the season to commemorate the 100th year of Kosciusko football.

You can share your memories of Kosciusko football by posting old game pictures or stories online and tagging them with #WhippetsTurn100.