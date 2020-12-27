More meetings of Mississippi Senate can be watched online

People are getting another way to watch Mississippi legislators as they conduct public business.

The state Senate will start webcasting meetings from a second committee room.

The 2021 session begins Jan. 5. The Senate began webcasting meetings from its largest committee room this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That was Room 216, also known as the old Supreme Court chamber.

The Senate’s second-largest committee space is Room 409, and that’s being added to the webcasts.

Meetings of the full Mississippi House or Mississippi Senate have been shown online for years.

But until this year, that option had not been available for committee meetings. (AP)