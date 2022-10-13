More Monkeypox, Fewer COVID Cases

There’s been a sixth case of monkeypox in the public health district which includes Attala County. As it’s done with previous cases, the State Health Department isn’t specifying which of the nine counties in the district is reporting the latest case. Statewide, there’ve now been 98 monkeypox cases.

The Health Department says, last week, there were half as many new COVID infections as the week before in Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties. Most of the 30 cases were in Neshoba (21) with only four in Leake and five in Attala.