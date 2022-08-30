HomeLocalMore Monkeypox in MS

More Monkeypox in MS

The CDC is reporting a total of 32 cases of monkeypox in Mississippi now.  That ties us with Arkansas.  But the rest of our neighboring states have had a lot more cases.  Alabama’s total is 60, in Tennessee it’s 176 and in Louisiana, 183.   The State Health Department still isn’t telling us which counties have had monkeypox cases.

