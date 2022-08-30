More Monkeypox in MS

The CDC is reporting a total of 32 cases of monkeypox in Mississippi now. That ties us with Arkansas. But the rest of our neighboring states have had a lot more cases. Alabama’s total is 60, in Tennessee it’s 176 and in Louisiana, 183. The State Health Department still isn’t telling us which counties have had monkeypox cases.
