More Monkeypox in MS, Vaccine Offered to Those at High Risk

Mississippians at risk of getting monkeypox are being offered vaccinations at county health departments. The state has now recorded 11 monkeypox cases and health officials expect that number to continue climbing. Initially, the vaccine was offered only to those in close contact with infected individuals but the State Health Department says eligibility is being expanded to include those with certain risk factors and experiences that make them more likely to become infected. Most of the cases reported across the country have been among gay and bisexual men. The two-dose vaccine is available by appointment only at health department clinics in Lee, Panola, Leflore, Lowndes, Lauderdale, Adams, Hinds, Forrest and Harrison counties.