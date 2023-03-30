More of Local Area Under Level-2 Storm Risk

HomeLocalMore of Local Area Under Level-2 Storm Risk

The area where a Level-2 “slight” risk of severe weather has been posted for Friday night now includes almost all of Leake County, as well as all of Attala County, and a larger portion of Neshoba County.  The storms, which could include tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds and large hail, are expected in this part of central Mississippi during the late night/early morning hours.  A Level-3 “enhanced” risk now extends across Mississippi near and north of Highway 82 with a Level-4 “moderate” risk posted for the northwestern corner of Mississippi.

During the day Friday, non-thunderstorm winds could gust up to 35 miles an hour across the local area.

