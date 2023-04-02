More Storms Forecast in MS in the Coming Week

It’s shaping up as a rainy and stormy week in Mississippi. But– at least at this point– the chance of another widespread outbreak of tornadoes appears unlikely. A few severe storms could push into western Mississippi tonight but should weaken as they track into the central part of the state. The National Weather Service says the local area could see some flash flooding tonight with one to three inches of rain possible. Then, on Monday, there’s a Level-1 “marginal” risk of isolated severe storms which includes most of this area followed by a Level-2 “slight” risk in the Delta and a marginal risk as far south as Attala County late Tuesday into early Wednesday. NWS says the tornado threat with any of these storms will be low but can’t be ruled out.