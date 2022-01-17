More Storms Possible This Week

Warmer temperatures are expected in Mississippi by the middle of the week– along with another round of thunderstorms, some possibly severe. The National Weather Service says the storms are expected to develop ahead of a strong cold front on Wednesday. At this point, much of the state is facing a Level 1 “marginal risk” of isolated severe storms with damaging wind gusts and hail. In the wake of the storms, with cold air in place, forecasters say there’s a chance of some wintry precipitation as we head toward the weekend.