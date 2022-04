Western Mississippi was under a tornado watch last night but the storms weakened as they moved across the state early today. After a brief lull, more storms will move in and the National Weather Service says there’s a better chance of severe weather this afternoon and tonight. While the Delta could see the strongest storms, this part of central Mississippi is still under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk with damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes likely. Heavy rain could trigger some flash flooding.