More summer reading programs announced for Attala County Library

The Attala County Summer Library Program is coming to a close, but there is still time to participate.

The summer program will end July 19.

Children can register online through the Beanstack app or pick-up the summer program packet at the Attala County Library.

A new packet is available each week which includes family activities and a book.

During this difficult time, reading is more important than ever. Study.com states summer reading is critical for students to retain knowledge and skills learned in the previous school year.

For more information, contact the library at 662-289-5141.