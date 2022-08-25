HomeLocalMostly Minor River Flooding Occurring But Jackson Could See Major Event

Mostly Minor River Flooding Occurring But Jackson Could See Major Event

This week’s heavy rain has triggered river flood warnings across the area but mostly minor flooding is occurring.   Tuscolameta Creek near Walnut Grove has crested at a moderate flood stage, about seven and a half feet above flood stage.  But the Pearl River at Jackson is a different story.  The National Weather Service expects to Pearl to crest early next week at a major flood stage– eight feet above flood stage– near the level it reached in February of 2020 when hundreds of homes in the capital city were flooded.

