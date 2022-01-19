Motorcycle Crash Sends One to the Hospital

4:13 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call from a residence on Carter Street requesting that someone be removed from the property.

11:29 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Veterans Memorial Drive near America’s Best Value Inn involving a semi-truck. No injuries were reported.

1:07 p.m. –Kosciusko Police were dispatched to the old Pet Milk Plant on West Adams Street when they received a call reporting trespassers.

1:58 p.m. – Kosciusko Police, Emergency Medical Services, and Kosciusko Fire Department were dispatched to South Wells Street near Kosciusko Middle Elementary School for a motorcycle accident. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.