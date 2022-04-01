HomeAttalaMS Association of Broadcasters awards banquet this weekend

MS Association of Broadcasters awards banquet this weekend

by

The Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Excellence in Broadcasting Awards will be handed out this weekend.

The banquet will be held at the Old Capitol Inn in downtown Jackson Saturday night.

Boswell Media has been nominated for 19 awards over several different categories.

All three radio stations have entries receiving nominations.

Below is the list of awards and nominations.

Breezy 101 (WLIN-FM)

Kicks 96.7 (WCKK-FM)

Cruisin’ 98.3 (WKOZ-FM)

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Kosciusko High School one of 70 Mississippi schools honored with College Success Awards

Longtime Boswell Media Sports commentator Gilbert Barham passes away

Boswell Media nominated for over 15 MAB Excellence in Broadcasting Awards

Daylight Saving Time – spring forward this weekend

Attala County Library participating in the MS Braves Bookworm Reading Program

Holmes CC Sports Hall of Fame banquet set for April 14