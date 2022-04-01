MS Association of Broadcasters awards banquet this weekend

The Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Excellence in Broadcasting Awards will be handed out this weekend.

The banquet will be held at the Old Capitol Inn in downtown Jackson Saturday night.

Boswell Media has been nominated for 19 awards over several different categories.

All three radio stations have entries receiving nominations.

Below is the list of awards and nominations.

Breezy 101 (WLIN-FM)

Kicks 96.7 (WCKK-FM)

Cruisin’ 98.3 (WKOZ-FM)