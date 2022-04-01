MS Association of Broadcasters awards banquet this weekend

The Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Excellence in Broadcasting Awards will be handed out this weekend.
The banquet will be held at the Old Capitol Inn in downtown Jackson Saturday night.
Boswell Media has been nominated for 19 awards over several different categories.
All three radio stations have entries receiving nominations.
Below is the list of awards and nominations.
Breezy 101 (WLIN-FM)
- Achievement – The BreckFast Show joins Google Classroom
- Breaking News – Winter Storm Coverage
- Feature Story –Remembering Pearl Harbor
- Multimedia – Man reunited with class ring he lost 30 years ago
- Multimedia – Veterans home holds reopening and reunion
- Newscast – May 7, 2022
- Radio Personality of the Year – Breck Riley
- Sports Story – Softball State Champs….again
- Social Media – @BreezyNews Twitter
- Use of Sound – Remembering Pearl Harbor
Kicks 96.7 (WCKK-FM)
- Radio Morning Show – BMO in the Morning
- Commercial Announcement – over :30 seconds –Judgement Day Part II
- Commercial Campaign – Philadelphia Gun and Pawn
- Social Media – Kicks96 Facebook
- Multimedia – Noxapater special education student accepted into Mississippi State ACCESS program
- Use of Sound – Special Needs Student Accepted into MSU program
Cruisin’ 98.3 (WKOZ-FM)
- Achievement – Drive-In Bluegrass Concert
- Newscast – September 2, 2021
- Sports Play-by-Play – ECCC Game Winning FG