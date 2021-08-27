MS Braves cancel series due to COVID-19

The MS Braces have cancelled games in an upcoming series due to COVID-19.

The Braves made that announcement in a press release Thursday:

“As we continue testing and contact tracing for members of our organization, we have postponed our games against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos through Sunday. We will continue to use caution, follow health and safety protocols, and listen to medical experts.”

The rising threat of the Delta variant has caused a number of recent cancellations of sporting events, including high school football.