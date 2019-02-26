MS Department of Health launches new WIC mobile app

There’s a smarter way to WIC thanks to the brand new WIC Mississippi mobile app.

The free app, sponsored by the Mississippi State Department of Health’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), will help WIC participants learn more about the program, provide a searchable map of WIC locations and directions, and offer available healthy food options using WIC approved foods. It will also give users access to nutrition information, healthy eating guidelines, and recipes.

“This app gives participating and eligible WIC recipients the opportunity to have all of the information they need about the program right at their fingertips,” said Diane Hargrove, Director of WIC. “Applicants can find out eligibility requirements and what they need to bring to the clinic, and current recipients can find recipes to make with their food packages and much more.”

Users can download the free app by searching “MS WIC” in the Apple App Store and “WIC Mississippi” on Google Play. The app will give users access to the latest news and announcements from the Mississippi WIC program, and helpful resources for WIC moms.

It will also give potential participants a place to go to find:

Eligibility requirements

Program information and frequently asked questions

Instructions for applying

Other helpful resources

WIC is a federally funded program that helps low-income pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women, infants, and children up to age 5 who are at nutritional risk by providing nutritious foods to supplement diets, information on healthy eating including breastfeeding promotion and support, and referrals to health care.

The Attala County WIC Distribution office is located on N Wells Street in Kosciusko.