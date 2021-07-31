MS Department of Health to hold vaccination clinics in Kosciusko

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will host special pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Kosciusko Aug. 4 – Aug 6.
No appointments necessary. Drop by, or make an appointment at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu.
The pop-up clinics will be held at the Attala County Coliseum.
Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for vaccination. Pfizer two-dose vaccine, and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine (for those 18 and over) will be available. No documentation or identification is required. Second vaccine doses will be available in the area three weeks later.
Schedule:
Wednesday, August 4th
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Thursday, August 5th
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Friday, August 6th
9 a.m. – noon
For more information, visit HealthyMS.com.