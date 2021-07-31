MS Department of Health to hold vaccination clinics in Kosciusko

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will host special pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Kosciusko Aug. 4 – Aug 6.

No appointments necessary. Drop by, or make an appointment at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu.

The pop-up clinics will be held at the Attala County Coliseum.

Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for vaccination. Pfizer two-dose vaccine, and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine (for those 18 and over) will be available. No documentation or identification is required. Second vaccine doses will be available in the area three weeks later.

Schedule:

Wednesday, August 4th

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday, August 5th

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday, August 6th

9 a.m. – noon

For more information, visit HealthyMS.com.