MS Department of Health urging Attala County residents to wear masks due to increasing COVID levels

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the Mississippi, Attala County residents are being asked to wear masks in public.

The Mississippi Department of Health website lists Attala County as “High” on its COVID-19 Community Level.

Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, MSDH reported over 3200 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

To date, Attala County has seen over 5500 cases since the pandemic began with 114 deaths attributed to the virus.

Anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 is urged to get tested and medical officials still recommend vaccinations for those eligible.

According to MSDH data, just over half (54.8% – 9,955) of Attala County residents are fully vaccinated.