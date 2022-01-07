MS House votes to redraw congressional districts

The Mississippi House has approved a plan redraw the state’s four congressional districts.

The 76-42 vote Thursday was mostly along party lines.

Republicans and one independent were in favor and Democrats and one independent were opposed.

The plan expands the territory of U.S. House District 2, which includes Attala County, because the 2020 Census showed the district lost population during the previous decade.

While presenting the bill to the house, Rep. Jason White, who represents portions of Attala, Holmes, and Leake counties, said lawmakers had to find a way to make up for the 65,000 people that moved out of District 2, as federal law requires that all congressional districts be relatively equal when it pertains to population.

The incumbent in the 2nd District is Democrat Bennie Thompson. He wanted additional territory in the densely populated Jackson area.

Instead, the plan would move Adams, Amite, Franklin, and Wilkinson counties southwestern corner of the state from District 3 to District 2. (AP)