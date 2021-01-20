MS lottery rakes in $9.8 million in December, one winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Kosciusko gas station

The Mississippi Lottery took in $9.8 million in December.

$9,828,078.61 to be exact.

In a press release, The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced $51,453,200.15 in proceeds for 2021.

All of that money goes to the Mississippi State Treasury.

The MLC also announced winners of smaller prizes from December.

One $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Kangaroo Crossing in Kosciusko.

Another $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Zippin in Ackerman.

Both of those tickets has been claimed.

Currently, the Mega Millions Jackpot is worths an estimated $970 million. The Powerball has an estimated $730 million jackpot for the Wednesday drawing.

“These high, rolling jackpots have generated a lot of excitement with our players,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “This is the first time players purchasing tickets in Mississippi have experienced jackpots at such levels since we started selling Mega Millions and Powerball last year.”

