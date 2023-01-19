MS Main Street announces community branding project to grow awareness of Kosciusko and other Mississippi Hills communities

The Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area (MHNHA) and the Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) have partnered on a “Grow, Revise & Share” community branding grant project to benefit the Main Street communities in the Hills region of Mississippi.

The grant project is supported by the MHNHA and will include a day and a half technical visit by community branding specialist Ben Muldrow of Arnett Muldrow.

Muldrow will meet with community stakeholders, including the local Main Street board, economic development and tourism partners, and new and old residents to learn about each community and develop strategies to help capture the economic potential of new people coming to the community.

Kosciusko is one of the communities that will benefit from this branding service.

“We are excited to be partnering with Mississippi Main Street Association and Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area for a Community Branding Grant Project that will result in a customized toolkit that will fit the mold of Kosciusko and Attala County,” said Riley Hudson, Executive Director of the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership. “This team is the nations foremost expert in community branding and it is a huge opportunity that we are thrilled to be a part of.”

Additional Main Street communities in the Hills region that will receive the branding service include: Aberdeen, Amory, Baldwyn, Batesville, Booneville, Byhalia, Columbus, Corinth, Hernando, Holly Springs, Louisville, Nettleton, New Albany, Okolona, Pontotoc, Ripley, Saltillo, Senatobia, Starkville, Tupelo, Water Valley, and West Point.

Each visit will include an online survey and branding self-assessment and a final on-site presentation and deliverable package that will include a brand style guide, brand resource package, event extension, brand launch checklist, brand partner page, implementation kit, and on-site photography.

“Our Main Streets represent the best of what our communities have to offer in multiple respects, and this project will assist them in communicating their vitality to visitors and residents alike,” said Mary Cates Williams, MHNHA Executive Director. “This effort is yet another example of the outstanding work Mississippi Main Street does to enhance our communities, our region and our state.”

The community branding workshops will begin in February and conclude in June of this year.

“This project will help our Main Street communities in the Mississippi Hills region tell their story and market their cultural assets to both residents and visitors,” said Thomas Gregory, MMSA Executive Director. “We are grateful for our ongoing partnership with the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area that continues to benefit our Main Street communities and the Mississippi Hills region as a whole.”