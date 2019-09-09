MS Public Service Commission charges 8 telemarketers for No-Call violations

Commissioner Brandon Presley announced that the Mississippi Public Service Commission has charged multiple telemarketers with violations of the Mississippi No-Call law.

The PSC’s investigation found that these 8 companies made 775 illegal calls to Mississippians. Should these entities be found to have violated the No-Call law, they are subject to a $5,000 per call fine; totaling $3,875,000. Notices of alleged violations have been recently filed against the following companies:

MediaStratX

United Support

Advanced Marketing Science+Siptones

Olufemi Davis Phipps

Ameri Help, LLC

Emergent Marketing, LLC

Fusion Data Services

CMWEBIT, LLC

“I’ve asked our staff to leave no stone un-turned. We have doubled our efforts to stop these predators. These companies will get the message that we mean business. We will stop these predatory calls on Mississippians,” said Commissioner Presley.

Presley encouraged Mississippians to download the PSC’s new smartphone app, which can be found by searching “PSC No-Call” in the iTunes App Store or Google Play Marketplace. The app allows citizens to immediately report calls to the PSC from their cell phones. Also, landline phones can be registered at www.psc.state.ms.us or by calling Commissioner Presley’s office at 1-800-637-7722

A charge is an allegation in an enforcement action. The companies involved in this investigation will be afforded all rights of due process of law.