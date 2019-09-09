-
MediaStratX
-
United Support
-
Advanced Marketing Science+Siptones
-
Olufemi Davis Phipps
-
Ameri Help, LLC
-
Emergent Marketing, LLC
-
Fusion Data Services
-
CMWEBIT, LLC
“I’ve asked our staff to leave no stone un-turned. We have doubled our efforts to stop these predators. These companies will get the message that we mean business. We will stop these predatory calls on Mississippians,” said Commissioner Presley.
Presley encouraged Mississippians to download the PSC’s new smartphone app, which can be found by searching “PSC No-Call” in the iTunes App Store or Google Play Marketplace. The app allows citizens to immediately report calls to the PSC from their cell phones. Also, landline phones can be registered at www.psc.state.ms.us or by calling Commissioner Presley’s office at 1-800-637-7722
A charge is an allegation in an enforcement action. The companies involved in this investigation will be afforded all rights of due process of law.
One thought on “MS Public Service Commission charges 8 telemarketers for No-Call violations”
James Burrell says:
Thanks