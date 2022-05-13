MS Senator’s 2022 Police Week tribute honors fallen Mississippi officers

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today committed continued support for law enforcement in National Police Week 2022 tributes to honor law enforcement officers and to recognize those Mississippi officers who died in the line of duty in 2021.

Hyde-Smith recorded an appreciation message for law enforcement and wrote a Congressional Record statement that commemorates fallen officers from Mississippi.

“I want to make it known to all the law enforcement officers across the state of Mississippi and around the country that I greatly admire you for your rock solid tenacity and loyalty throughout such challenges. I will continue to work to ensure you have what you need to do your job,” Hyde-Smith said.

Mississippi’s fallen officers are among 619 officers whose legacies will be honored during Police Week ceremonies at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., and various ceremonies from May 15-21.

“These officers, who are truly hometown heroes, are strongholds in our communities, and the loss of any officer is deeply felt by all. This Police Week, we honor and mourn five heroes from Mississippi—officers who died in the line of duty in 2021,” Hyde-Smith said. “To the families and loved ones of our fallen Mississippi law enforcement officers, I know you have faced enormous loss. It is said, ‘The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.’ Please know that it is my prayer that the Lord stays near you during your time of grief. God bless you, and God bless our men and women in blue.”

Those fallen officers who gave their lives in 2021 include: Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol Trooper John Martin Harris; Jefferson Davis County Deputy Sheriff Thomas Patrick “Pat” Barnes; Hancock County Lieutenant Michael Anthony Boutte, Sr.; George County Deputy Sheriff Bobby Daffin; and Hinds County Sheriff Lee D. Vance.

In addition, Deputy Town Marshal Walker Cobb of Saucier, who was fatally shot in 1903, in the line of duty, will be honored.