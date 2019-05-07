MS Songwriter of the Year 2019 applications available now (video)

Applications for the Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the year 2019 are available now on Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com.

This year’s event is set for Saturday, June 29 at the Jason’s Southern Table in downtown Kosciusko.

The top 15 finalists will perform their chosen song that night for a chance to win a weekend in Muscle Shoals, AL.

The winning song will be professionally recorded and produced at Wishbone Studio and then played on air across the Boswell Media family of stations.

The 2019 Boswell Media MS Songwriter of the Year competition is presented by Prairie Farms and The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience.

The deadline to enter is Monday, May 17.

For more information, call 662-289-1050.

Video: 2018 Boswell Media MS Songwriter of the Year speaks with Breezy 101’s Breck Riley about his time in Muscle Shoals, his award winning song “Raised by the Radio,” and the competition as a whole