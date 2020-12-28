MS Songwriter of the year performance canceled after team pulls out of Music City Bowl

Chapel Hart, the 2020 Boswell Media MS Songwriter of the Year, won’t be performing in the Music City Bowl after all.

The game between Missouri and Iowa that was scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled because COVID-19 issues left the Missouri unable to play.

Missouri is the third Southeastern Conference team that has had to pull out of its bowl game, joining Tennessee and South Carolina.

The game in Nashville, Tennessee, is the second bowl called off since the postseason lineup was set on Dec. 20, joining the Gasparilla Bowl.

Last week it was announced that Chapel Hart won a the “Voice of the Bowl” contest where dozens of singers sang through Zoom to try out for a panel of judges.

Overall, 18 bowl games scheduled to be played this season have been canceled. (AP)