MSDH: Another COVID Death in Attala County

Attala County has recorded its 125th COVID-19 death. The State Health Department isn’t saying when the latest death occurred but says it was identified during a review of death certificate reports dating back to Jan. 14. The number of new COVID cases in the local area was up slightly last week but continued running low, with a total of 36 in Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties.
