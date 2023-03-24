MSDH: Another COVID Death in Attala County

HomeLocalMSDH: Another COVID Death in Attala County

Attala County has recorded its 125th COVID-19 death.  The State Health Department isn’t saying when the latest death occurred but says it was identified during a review of death certificate reports dating back to Jan. 14.   The number of new COVID cases in the local area was up slightly last week but continued running low, with a total of 36 in Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties.

