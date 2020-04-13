MSDH guidelines while waiting for COVID-19 test results

Protective guidelines while waiting for COVID-19 test results can save lives. According to the Mississippi Department of Health a person waiting for test results should stay home, and not go to work.

It is also important to stay in one room as much as possible and avoid contact with other family members.

These simple steps can prevent the spread of the disease.

According to the MSDH most people who get sick with COVID-19 will have only mild illness and should recover at home.

Care at home can help stop the spread of COVID-19 and help protect people who are at risk for getting seriously ill from COVID-19.