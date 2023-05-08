HomeLocalMSDH: Two Local COVID Deaths Reported

MSDH: Two Local COVID Deaths Reported

COVID-19 is being blamed for two more deaths in this part of central Mississippi.  The State Health Department says the reports from Attala and Leake counties are among 23 deaths included in the latest update, with some of those dating back to January.

The total number of COVID cases in Mississippi is expected to reach one million when the Health Department releases its next update this week.  So what happens now with this virus?  Do we start dealing with it like the flu?   Here’s what State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers says…

“There’s still a lot of unknowns about why a disease may be seasonal versus constant.  But I think it’s certainly a possibility that we will see some level of seasonality shake out with COVID.  Whether it exactly coincides with the flu season or not is yet to be determined.”

