MSU, Holmes sign MOU for Bachelor of Applied Science degree program

Mississippi State University and Holmes Community College signed a memorandum of understanding today to formalize partnership programs for students enrolled in technical education programs.

The agreement outlines a pathway for Holmes students to complete MSU’s new Bachelor of Applied Science program, leveraging the strengths of both institutions to provide more opportunities in technical education and meet current and future workforce demands.

“We need more two-year and four-year graduates to move Mississippi forward,” MSU President Mark E. Keenum said. “By working together, I believe we’ll be able to better assist our fellow Mississippians in gaining the education they need to compete for the jobs of the 21st century. We are committed to helping all of our BAS students excel, succeed, and earn a bachelor’s degree—building on the excellent foundation they have been given at Holmes.”

“Our economy and workforce are changing rapidly, and education has to be willing to be innovative, flexible, and practical in its service to students willing to do the same,” said Holmes Community College President Jim Haffey. “This is a fantastic opportunity for a whole new group of students to obtain a bachelor’s degree on top of valuable technical degrees and skills they have already mastered. It also provides options for those pursuing a bachelors from the beginning to take more practical courses with specific skills during their freshman and sophomore years. We applaud Mississippi State for continuing to be an innovative leader in providing pathways for all Mississippians.”

MSU launched its Bachelor of Applied Science program in August, significantly expanding the university’s acceptance of technical credit from community colleges and military training. It is intended to serve the needs of adults who have completed a technical associate’s degree program through a community college or the military and need additional education to advance their careers.

The agreement between MSU and Holmes outlines which courses must be completed at each institution to fulfill degree requirements. An MSU advisor will assist in guiding Holmes students through Bachelor of Applied Science program pathways. Additionally, Holmes and MSU-Meridian will work together to provide classroom space for the delivery of synchronous online courses.

Students enrolled in the Bachelor of Applied Science program will have access to advisors from MSU-Meridian and MSU Online. Credits in the degree program can be earned through online or in-person courses, providing the flexibility that has become a hallmark of MSU’s nationally ranked online offerings.

For more on the Bachelor of Applied Science program, visit https://www.msstate.edu/students/bachelor-of-applied-science.

