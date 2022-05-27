MSU kickoff times announced for season opener, Egg Bowl and other games

With the third season of the Mike Leach era only 100 days away, kickoff times for the first three games on Mississippi State’s 2022 football schedule, as well as the 95th Battle for the Golden Egg with in-state rival Ole Miss, were announced by the Southeastern Conference on Thursday.

MSU will open its 123rd season of football at 6:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 3, against Memphis inside Davis Wade Stadium. The “First Saturday in StarkVegas” will be televised live on ESPNU. This will be MSU’s first home night game to open a season since 2018 and only its fifth time in 15 years to open a season under the lights at Scott Field.

The following week, Leach and his veteran Bulldog squad which features an SEC-best 17 returning starters will face its first road test of the season at Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, with a 10 p.m. CT kick live on FS1 from Arizona Stadium in Tucson. The Bulldogs and Wildcats have never met on the gridiron.

A familiar road trip follows on Saturday, Sept. 17, when the Bulldogs head down to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to battle LSU and open SEC play. The game will kick off at 5 p.m. CT and will be televised live on ESPN. The Bulldogs won their last meeting in Death Valley against the then-No. 7 ranked Tigers, 44-34, in 2020.

One of college football’s most storied rivalries will once again receive primetime coverage from ESPN on Thanksgiving night as the 95th Battle for the Golden Egg will kick off from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 24.

MSU’s matchup with East Tennessee State on Saturday, Nov. 19, will be televised live on ESPN+/SEC Network+. Kickoff time is TBD.

The remainder of MSU’s kickoff times and television networks will be announced throughout the season.

This season, there will be several local players to follow on the MSU football team.

Attala County natives Antonio Harmon (Kosciusko) and Percy Lewis (McAdams) both expect to be featured heavily in the team’s offense this fall.

Additionally, former Holmes Community College receiver Caleb Ducking returns to the team this season.

2022 Mississippi State Football Kickoff Times

Sept. 3 | vs. Memphis | 6:30 p.m. CT | ESPNU

Sept. 10 | at Arizona| 10 p.m. CT | FS1

Sept. 17 | at LSU | 5 p.m. CT | ESPN

Nov. 19 | vs. East Tennessee State | TBD | ESPN+/SEC Network+

Nov. 24 | at Ole Miss | 6 p.m. CT | ESPN

