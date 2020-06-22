MSU Men’s Hoops Signs Derek Fountain

STARKVILLE – Derek Fountain has inked his National Letter of Intent (NLI) with the Mississippi State men’s basketball program announced today during the summer signing period.

Fountain, a 6-8 forward from Holly Springs, Mississippi, will begin his freshman campaign for the Bulldogs in 2020-21. He prepped under former MSU football player Kenzaki Jones and Sylvester Kilgore at Holly Springs High School.

Fountain posted 23.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per game as Holly Springs secured a 28-5 record en route to the MHSAA Class 3A state semifinals. He was an All-State selection, the Class 3A District 2 Most Valuable Player and was listed among the “Dandy Dozen” by the Jackson Clarion-Ledger during his senior season.

Mississippi State has inked the state’s top three prospects for the Class of 2020 which include Fountain, Keondre Montgomery (Jackson, Mississippi) and Cameron Matthews (Olive Branch, Mississippi).