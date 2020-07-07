MSU Virtual Road Dawgs Tour Begins Today

STARKVILLE – Starting tonight, Mississippi State Athletics will host a five-episode Virtual Road Dawgs Tour presented by Mississippi Farm Bureau Insurance. The tour will feature virtual roundtable discussions with “Voice of the Bulldogs” Neil Price, MSU head coaches and Director of Athletics John Cohen.

The first episode is scheduled for tonight with a lineup including head football coach Mike Leach, head softball coach Samantha Ricketts and head track and field coach Chris Woods.

Fans will be able to log on to the official Mississippi State Athletics Facebook (Facebook.com/HailState) and Twitter (Twitter.com/HailState) pages to take part in the virtual tour with streams for each event beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Full Virtual Road Dawgs Schedule (all episodes streamed live at 6:30 p.m. CT)

Episode 1: Tuesday, July 7

Mike Leach (football), Samantha Ricketts (softball), Chris Woods (track and field)

Episode 2: Tuesday, July 14

Ben Howland (men’s basketball), Julie Darty Dennis (volleyball), Daryl Greenan (women’s tennis)

Episode 3: Tuesday, July 21

Nikki McCray-Penson (women’s basketball), James Armstrong (soccer), Dusty Smith (men’s golf)

Episode 4: Tuesday, July 28

Chris Lemonis (baseball), Matt Roberts (men’s tennis), Ginger Brown-Lemm (women’s golf)

Episode 5: Tuesday, Aug. 4

John Cohen (Director of Athletics)