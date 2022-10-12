Much Needed Rain in the Forecast, But Storms Too

An approaching cold front will help to produce some beneficial rainfall across Mississippi today and tonight but also some storms which could be packing damaging winds. Areas along and north of I-20 are now under a Level 2 “slight” risk of severe weather with winds up to 60 mph, hail as big as golf balls and tornadoes possible.

Much of the state hasn’t had any measurable rainfall in about three weeks or longer. The National Weather Service says the rain today and tonight won’t be enough to break the drought– maybe as much as three-quarters of an inch in some spots. The Meridian area has been the exception. There’s been 2-5 inches there today touching off some flash flooding.