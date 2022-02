9:36 a.m. – Attala County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, and Attala County Fire Department were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 35 North near the Hesterville area. The vehicle was said to be blocking the roadway. No injuries were reported.

12:10 p.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Department, McCool Volunteers, and Emergency Medical Services responded to a call reporting an accident on Highway 12 East near Highway 407. Minor injuries were reported.