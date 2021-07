7:47 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Thomas Circle.

10:29 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a minor accident in the parking lot of McDonald’s. No injuries were reported.

11:00 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call reporting a minor accident on Crawford Street. No injuries were reported.

2:29 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a small tree blocking a lane of traffic on Highway 12 West near the Parkway Plaza.