Multiple Accidents Reported in Attala

12:15 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call reporting a prowler at a residence on Allen Street.

6:25 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a minor two-vehicle accident on Highway 12 West. No injuries were reported.

7:41 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 35 South when they received reports of a vehicle crashing due to a tire blow out. No injuries were reported.

8:37 a.m. – Animal Control and Kosciusko Police were called to Smythe Street when the pack of dogs that has recently been causing trouble in the city was spotted.

12:55 p.m. – Several units of Emergency Personnel were dispatched to a major collision on Highway 35 in Carmack. There was one fatality and at least one other person transported to the hospital. We will update when more information becomes available.