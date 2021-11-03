Multiple Accidents Reported (photos)

2:26 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call from Attala Road 4171 reporting a stolen vehicle.

8:17 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on By-Way Road regarding stolen property.

8:45 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 14 West near Attala Road 4022. No one was injured.

1:42 p.m. – Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a wreck on Veterans Memorial Drive near Highway 12 East. The wreck involved two vehicles and blocked part of the roadway. Minor injuries were reported. (photos of scene below)