Multiple Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

ANGELA BRAZIL, 33, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, LCSO. Bond $10,000.

KENDRICK D FICKLIN, 36, of Lena, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A.

KORY M GIBSON, 29, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.

LANDON N GRIGGS, 18, of Kosciusko, Felony Bond Surrender – Kosciusko Municipal Court, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD. Bond N/A, $2,500, $1,400.

RANDY L HANSFORD, 44, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO. Bond N/A.

ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

KENNY R JACKSON, 59, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO. Bond $500.

COREY M JOHNSON, 45, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

NATASHA A JONES, 36, of Kosciusko, Felony Transfer and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, KPD. Bond $5,000, $4,000.

TRISHUN MALONE, 23, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, KPD. Bond N/A, N/A.