Multiple Arrests for Drug Trafficking, and Other Arrests, in Leake and Attala Counties

BILLY HART, 32, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, Willful or Malicious Trespass, Carthage Police Department. Bond $239.25, $639.25, 389.25.

MAYNIE R HOLMES, 27, of Lena, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,000, N/A.

NICKY B HOLMES, 44, of Lena, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond N/A, $1,000.

JOHNATHAN F JOHNSON, 42, of Lena, Felony Trafficking in Controlled Substances, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $50,000.

AMADEUS D LIPSEY, 33, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, No Driver’s License, False Identifying Information, Mississippi Highway Patrol. Bond $5,000, $5,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

RALPH L MCCRORY, 43, of Morton, Felony Trafficking of Controlled Substances, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $30,000.

MARVIN L MILLER, 29, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Mississippi Highway Patrol. Bond $5,000.

JOEY D MORGAN, 34, of Louisville, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond N/A.

JAMIE R POTTS, 41, of Weir, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Attala County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,000, $0, $1,000.

JACOB D TINDOL, 26, of Walnut Grove, Telephone / Electronic Use of Profane, Indecent, Harassing, etc., Language, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,500.