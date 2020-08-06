Home » Attala » Multiple Arrests for Drug Trafficking, and Other Arrests, in Leake and Attala Counties

Multiple Arrests for Drug Trafficking, and Other Arrests, in Leake and Attala Counties

Posted on

BILLY HART, 32, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, Willful or Malicious Trespass, Carthage Police Department.  Bond $239.25, $639.25, 389.25.

 

MAYNIE R HOLMES, 27, of Lena, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $1,000, N/A.

 

NICKY B HOLMES, 44, of Lena, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond N/A, $1,000.

 

JOHNATHAN F JOHNSON, 42, of Lena, Felony Trafficking in Controlled Substances, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $50,000.

 

AMADEUS D LIPSEY, 33, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, No Driver’s License, False Identifying Information, Mississippi Highway Patrol.  Bond $5,000, $5,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

RALPH L MCCRORY, 43, of Morton, Felony Trafficking of Controlled Substances, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $30,000.

 

MARVIN L MILLER, 29, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Mississippi Highway Patrol.  Bond $5,000.

 

JOEY D MORGAN, 34, of Louisville, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond N/A.

 

JAMIE R POTTS, 41, of Weir, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Attala County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $1,000, $0, $1,000.

 

JACOB D TINDOL, 26, of Walnut Grove, Telephone / Electronic Use of Profane, Indecent, Harassing, etc., Language, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.  Bond $1,500.

