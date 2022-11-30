Multiple Assault Arrests and Shooting into a Dwelling in Leake and Attala

SHANE P ALLEN, 37, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $1,544.25.

CHRISTOPHER Q BAGWELL, 47, of Decatur, Hold for Other County, NCSO. Bond N/A.

JEREMY BELL, 20, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in Public Place, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000.

JAMES D BILBO, 43, of Lumberton, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD. Bond $1,400.

DARTAVION D BOYD, 19, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other County, NCSO. Bond N/A.

ROBERT CHANDLER, 68, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, KPD. Bond $3,100.

JAMEL L DAVIS, 20, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, KPD. Bond $20,000.

JAYLAN J DAVIS, 19, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, KPD. Bond $20,000, $40,000.

DENNIS DEMPSEY, 29, of McCool, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

VINCENT C FLOWERS, 57, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

SHAWN D HUGHES, 37, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $5,000 X 2, $500, $500.