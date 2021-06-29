Multiple Break-ins in Kosciusko

1:00 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a home on Fairground Street for a call about a break in.

1:12 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call about a disturbance on Main Street in Ethel.

8:33 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Attala County Deputies were dispatched to Attala Road 1141 regarding a two-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.

10:26 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call about a prowler from a resident on Elm Avenue.

12:36 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call about a break in on Thornton Street.