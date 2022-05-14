Multiple Calls in Sallis Area on Friday

Friday May 14th, 2022

7:33 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 4211 in the Sallis area when a homeowner was alerted to an unwanted person on their property.

9:12 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on HWY 12 East near the Yockanookany Wildlife Refuge. No injuries were reported.

5:24 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a tree down HWY 35 North blocking one lane of traffic on in the Carmack area.

11:12 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a disturbance in progress at a residence on Attala Road 4211 in the Sallis area.