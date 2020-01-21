Multiple candidates qualify for open Kosciusko alderman position

Multiple candidates have qualified for the open Ward 1 alderman position in Kosciusko.

City Clerk Michelle Quesnot said James Culpepper, Jan Deason, Scott Lindsay, and Allen Massey have all qualified.

Culpepper previously ran for the position in 2016, but was narrowly defeated by Taylor Casey.

The position of Ward 1 Alderman has been open since January 1 following the resignation of Casey.

Qualifying remains open through Wednesday, Jan. 29. Applications can be picked up at Kosciusko City Hall.

The Ward 1 alderman election will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18.